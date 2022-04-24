Alia Bhatt Steps Out In Style; Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan & More Celebs Clicked In City

Last Updated: 24th April, 2022 23:16 IST

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted outside a restaurant in the city as she was greeting fans with selfies.

Alia Bhatt was clicked post an advertisement shoot as she posed for the camera. She carried out a beautiful blue coloured mini dress perfectly.

Karishma Tanna was spotted in Bandra as she was seen smiling and waving at the paparazzi.

Shanaya Kapoor stepped out into the city with her father Sanjay Kapoor, mother Maheep Kapoor and her brother. She looked stunning in a crop top and white coloured pants.

Kajol Devgn was spotted at the airport in an all-black ensemble. She teamed up her casuals with a loose shrug.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani stepped out in the city to promote their upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. While Kiara donned monochromatic attire, Kartik wore a colour-blocked tracksuit.

