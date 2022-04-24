Last Updated:

Alia Bhatt Steps Out In Style; Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan & More Celebs Clicked In City

Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Suriya Sivakumar and more stars were clicked out and about in the city. Have a look:

Written By
Swati Singh
Kartik Aaryan
1/7
Image: Varindar Chawla

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani stepped out in the city to promote their upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. While Kiara donned monochromatic attire, Kartik wore a colour-blocked tracksuit.

Kajol Devgn
2/7
Image: Varindar Chawla

Kajol Devgn was spotted at the airport in an all-black ensemble. She teamed up her casuals with a loose shrug.

Shanaya Kapoor
3/7
Image: Varindar Chawla

Shanaya Kapoor stepped out into the city with her father Sanjay Kapoor, mother Maheep Kapoor and her brother. She looked stunning in a crop top and white coloured pants.

Suriya Sivakumar
4/7
Image: Varindar Chawla

Actor Suriya Sivakumar was spotted outside Sajid Nadiadwala's office. He wore a blue shirt paired with blue-coloured denim.

Karishma Tanna
5/7
Image: Varindar Chawla

Karishma Tanna was spotted in Bandra as she was seen smiling and waving at the paparazzi. 

Alia Bhatt
6/7
Image: Varindar Chawla

Alia Bhatt was clicked post an advertisement shoot as she posed for the camera. She carried out a beautiful blue coloured mini dress perfectly.

Rashmika Mandanna
7/7
Image: Varindar Chawla

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted outside a restaurant in the city as she was greeting fans with selfies.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: rashmika mandanna, kiara advani, suriya
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor & more make stylish appearance in Mumbai

Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor & more make stylish appearance in Mumbai
Easter 2022: Here's how the festival was celebrated by people around the world

Easter 2022: Here's how the festival was celebrated by people around the world
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com