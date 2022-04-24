Alia Bhatt Steps Out In Style; Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan & More Celebs Clicked In City

Quick links:
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani stepped out in the city to promote their upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. While Kiara donned monochromatic attire, Kartik wore a colour-blocked tracksuit.
Kajol Devgn was spotted at the airport in an all-black ensemble. She teamed up her casuals with a loose shrug.
Shanaya Kapoor stepped out into the city with her father Sanjay Kapoor, mother Maheep Kapoor and her brother. She looked stunning in a crop top and white coloured pants.
Actor Suriya Sivakumar was spotted outside Sajid Nadiadwala's office. He wore a blue shirt paired with blue-coloured denim.
Alia Bhatt was clicked post an advertisement shoot as she posed for the camera. She carried out a beautiful blue coloured mini dress perfectly.
