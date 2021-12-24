Alia Bhatt Steps Out With Ranbir Kapoor; Netizens Ask 'Madamji Mask Kaha Hai'

Bollywood's rumoured couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt were spotted together on Thursday outside a restaurant in Mumbai's Juhu. Anushka Ranjan, Akansha Ranjan, and newlywed Meghna Goyal among others.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor enjoys dinner date

The lovebirds, who never leave a chance to exude couple goals, were spotted after their dinner date outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt, who had also joined the duo. Meanwhile, a video went viral which saw the Barfi actor was seen shielding Alia Bhatt from the crowd as the fans surrounded them after they left the restaurant. While Alia wore a shimmery yellow off-shoulder dress, Ranbir Kapoor looked uber-cool in a black t-shirt, with a matching jacket and blue jeans.

Alia Bhatt gets trolled for not wearing mask

The video, which has been doing rounds on social media, displayed the Gully Boy actor without a mask, but Kapoor chose to wear one. Meanwhile, netizens trolled Alia for the same and several took to the comments section and expressed their anger. A user wrote, "Madam ji mask kahan hain aapka." Another user wrote, "Guess no corona for Bollywood". A user penned, @दीदी vaccine और negative RTPCR का मतलब ये नहीं की मास्क लगाना छोड़ दो."

About Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon grace the screen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. An upcoming Indian Hindi-language superhero film, produced by Karan Johar, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli will present the film in South languages. The film was earlier titled Dragon but was later confirmed as Brahmastra.

Brahmastra's first motion poster unveiled

After updating the fans about the release date of the film, recently, Ayan Mukerji along with Alia and Ranbir finally unveiled its first motion picture. The special event was held on in New Delhi, which was attended by Ayan, Alia and Ranbir. The trio also interacted with the fans and followers present at the event as they dropped the first look of the film.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt