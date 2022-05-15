After a whirlwind romance for five years, Bollywood's most beloved couples, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot a month ago at their Vastu residence in Mumbai. The couple left their fans in awe of their love and look from their wedding and surely took over the internet. As they completed their one-month anniversary on May 14, the two were spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai.

A video by paparazzi Varinder Chawla of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is currently making rounds on the internet as the couple was spotted leaving a restaurant after their anniversary dinner. In the video, Alia Bhatt could be seen wearing a floral blue coloured dress. She left her hair open and went for a no-makeup look for the anniversary dinner. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a casual grey coloured shirt and black pants. The two wore facemasks to stay protected amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was an intimate affair that took place in the attendance of their close friends and family. The couple had several pre-wedding ceremonies, nuptials, and also an intimate reception. On the occasion of their one-month anniversary, Alia Bhatt dropped some beautiful unseen pictures from their reception. In the first photo, the couple could be seen striking a romantic pose. While the Gangubai Kathiawadi star wore a red coloured suit, her husband donned a matching ethnic outfit. The next two photos had the Brahmastra stars from their glammed-up wedding reception.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm with her and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding pictures. The couple twinned in ivory-coloured outfits designed by Sabyasachi for their wedding. Sharing the photos, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla