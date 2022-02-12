Alia Bhatt Stuns In White-and-black Saree As She Promotes 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' In City

Last Updated: 12th February, 2022 19:06 IST

She had recently admitted that she was initially "nervous" about playing the titular character. Alia said, "This is an emotional, hard-hitting film".

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama based on the real-life story of a girl named Gangubai Kathiawadi, who became one of the most powerful women of Kamathipura.

The movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi, is all set to hit the theatres on February 25 this year.

Packed with hard-hitting dialogues and fierce impersonation of 'madame' of Kamathipura, the young actor truly transformed into the fearless personality who reigned the streets of Mumbai.

Alia is a saree lover and this can be proved by the actor's Instagram handle where she has posted several pictures as she is dolled up in sarees.

She completed her look with anecklace and jhumkas as she geared up to promote the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

