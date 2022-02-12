Alia Bhatt Stuns In White-and-black Saree As She Promotes 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' In City

Quick links:
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She promoted her movie as she wore a white saree with black border and blouse.
She completed her look with anecklace and jhumkas as she geared up to promote the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.
Alia is a saree lover and this can be proved by the actor's Instagram handle where she has posted several pictures as she is dolled up in sarees.
Packed with hard-hitting dialogues and fierce impersonation of 'madame' of Kamathipura, the young actor truly transformed into the fearless personality who reigned the streets of Mumbai.
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also features Ajay Devgn as Karim Lala, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari and more.
Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama based on the real-life story of a girl named Gangubai Kathiawadi, who became one of the most powerful women of Kamathipura.
