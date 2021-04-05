Alia Bhatt Takes 'one Day At A Time' After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

After beau Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt too confirmed that she tested positive for coronavirus. The actor had shared the news on April 2, 2021. Since then, the actor has been sharing health updates on social media with her fans. Recently, she updated her fans from her bed snuggled up with a cosy plushy. "One day at a time", she wrote with an upside-down smiling emoji.

Alia Bhatt takes one day at a time

Fans quickly filled the comment section with 'get well soon' wishes for the actor. Some of them who found the picture adorable went on to write "awwww" below her post. Celebrities including Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Neha Dhupia commented on the picture showing their concern for her. Akansha wrote "one call at a time", indicating that she was only a call away if Bhatt needed her.

Neha Dhupia and Athiya Shetty left heart emojis below Alia's latest post. Thappad actor Dia Mirza chimed in with her wishes. Actor Vijay Varma too gave his "get well soon" wishes and left Alia Bhatt some binge-watching suggestions by promoting his new series OK Computer.

On April 2, 2021, Alia Bhatt announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 in an Instagram Story. In the story, she wrote that she had immediately isolated herself as soon as the news broke and would stay under home quarantine. Prior to this, her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor too had tested positive and the news was announced by his mother Neetu Kapoor on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt's post after testing positive for COVID-19

Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan took to Twitter to share a poem on how the virus was "everywhere", hours after her daughter tested positive for the novel virus. She aptly described that the current second wave was not ordinary and that she was "scared" of the way it was "everywhere" and poetically expressed that it was also "in the hair". Previously, Soni Razdan had expressed that she believed the people in the age group '16-40' should have been the first ones to receive the vaccine as they go out to work, in bars and other places to socialise.

This is no ordinary wave ...it’s everywhere. In our houses, in our hair. I’m getting a bit of a scare. It’s no ordinary wave.. it’s everywhere ... don’t know how we shall fare .. how do we begin to care... about so many here and there... it’s everywhere, it’s everywhere ðŸ¦ ðŸ¦ ðŸ¦ — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 2, 2021

Other actors to have tested positive recently include Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, and many others.

