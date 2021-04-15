Alia Bhatt Takes Resumed Working On 'Darlings' After Testing COVID-19 Negative

After testing negative for COVID-19, actor Alia Bhatt has resumed work and has joined hands with team Darlings to take the production work of the upcoming dark comedy film ahead. On Thursday, Eternal Sunshine Productions shared a video of the Sadak 2 actor on their Instagram handle, wherein she could be seen going through a script, most likely of Darlings. Ahead of Alia, the production house had also shared a video of her sister Shaheen Bhatt posing for the camera with the same script.

Alia Bhatt gets back to work after a healthy COVID-19 recovery

After beau Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt had also tested positive for COVID-19 but has finally recovered post-self-quarantine of 12 days on Wednesday. Soon after testing negative for the deadly virus, the Kalank star took to her Instagram handle to post a sunkissed photograph of herself and humorously wrote, "the only time being negative is a good thing". Within a day from testing negative, Alia has resumed work as a recent video of the actor reading a film's script was posted by her production banner Eternal Sunshine Productions on their Instagram handle and was quick to do the rounds on social media.

In Alia Bhatt's latest video, the 28-year-old sported a white bow tank top over matching white pants, paired with golden hoops and rings. Her look was rounded off with a mid-parted ponytail hairdo and minimal makeup with a nude undertone. Along with chilling on her statement yellow sofa, Alia also pretended to glance through a film's script and ended up bursting into laughter. Posting her cutesy video on their Instagram handle, her production house wrote: "Stories are everywhere".

Check out Alia Bhatt's video post-COVID-19 recovery below:

Meanwhile, a couple of Alia Bhatt's movies are in the pipeline on the work front. After starring alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in Sadak 2, she will next be seen in her debut Tollywood film RRR, alongside Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. Alia will also finally be seen sharing the screen space alongside lover Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's highly-anticipated fantasy adventure Brahmastra. The actor also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi releasing this year, apart from the upcoming dark comedy Darlings.

Promo Image Source: Eternal Sunshine Productions Instagram