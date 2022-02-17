Alia Bhatt has been garnering praises since the release of the much-awaited trailer of her forthcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia is being lauded for her outstanding performance as the mafia don and madam of a brothel in Kamathipura in the biopic crime drama. The Raazi actor recently jetted off to Berlin with her sister Shaheen Bhatt for the premiere of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial at the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival. Taking some time off from her busy schedule, Bhatt dropped an adorable video as she is seen spending quality time with Shaheen.

Alia Bhatt spends quality time with Shaheen Bhatt

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a video in which she and Shaheen could be seen playing 'blind' with playing cards. Both of them pick one card each without seeing it, then the duo reveals their cards one by one which results into Alia's victory. The reel shared by Alia has a background sound from Gangubai Kathiawadi's latest released song, 'Jab Saiyaan', also starring Shantanu Maheshwari.

The Kalank actor wore a white-coloured crop turtleneck sweater with same-coloured pants, while Shaheen chose to wear a beige-coloured Gucci tracksuit. Alia wrote in the caption, "This was super fun. Pick a partner. Grab a deck of cards … Pick your card, kiss your card and then show your card. Highest card wins! Go go go! #gangubaikathiawadi #jabsaiyaan".

Alia took to her Instagram handle on February 15 and announced the release of a new soulful track titled 'Jab Saiyaan' from the forthcoming biopic. The music video features the talented actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari's budding innocent romance with Bhatt's character. Introducing Shantanu's character, the actor wrote, ''Unfolding the cards of love! Bringing to you a piece of Gangu’s heart, introducing @shantanu.maheshwari#JabSaiyaan, out now.''

More on Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The movie will also feature Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Huma Qureshi in extended cameo roles. After witnessing several delays, the film is slated to hit the screens on February 25.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt