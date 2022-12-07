Alia Bhatt Talks About Embracing Motherhood, Picking Roles After Welcoming Daughter

Alia Bhatt, who welcomed baby girl Raha with Ranbir Kapoor in November, recently opened up about how motherhood has altered her perspective. The Brahmastra actor stated that her role as a mother has changed the way she looks at everything. She further said that as an actor she's eager to see what lies ahead while adding that her heart "is a little bit more open now" and she wonders what changes it'll bring about.

Alia Bhatt talks about embracing motherhood

In a conversation with Variety, as a part of the Oscar and BAFTA campaigns for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia said, "Motherhood has changed me so much. It’s barely been a month, just over three weeks, but I don’t know about how it’s going to change the way I pick my roles yet because I haven’t gotten to thinking about that."

Talking about whether motherhood will impact her process of choosing films in the future, the actor stated that it goes beyond just acting roles. "But it’s changed the way I look at everything. I just think my heart is a little bit more open than it was before, I don’t know what change that is going to bring about," Alia said and continued, "But we’ll see. I’m excited to see how that journey pans out."

Alia announces the name of her daughter

Weeks after welcoming her daughter, Alia had on November 24 revealed the name of her baby girl via a special Instagram post featuring a photo of Ranbir and her holding the newborn, while a jersey of the football club, FC Barcelona, hung in the background. In the caption, she mentioned, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL." She added, "Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

On the work front, Alia has films like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jee Le Zaraa and Heart Of Stone in the pipeline.

