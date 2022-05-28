Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Condole Demise Of Soldiers In Ladakh Accident; 'Shocked & Saddened'

Seven Indian Army personnel in Ladakh's Turtuk sector lost their lives when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river. According to officials, a party of 26 soldiers was travelling from Partapur transit camp to a location in sub-sector Hanif when the incident took place, leaving several others injured.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders paid homage to the departed souls, celebrities like Alia Bhatt, and Tamannaah Bhatia also shared heartfelt posts on social media and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah condole demise of soldiers in tragic Ladakh accident

Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, May 28, Alia wrote, "My thoughts and prayers to our soldiers in Ladakh. Condolences to the affected families and praying for a speedy recovery of our injured soldiers." Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia mentioned that she was dismayed by the tragic turn of events. Taking to Twitter, she stated, "Shocked and saddened to read about the demise of our brave soldiers in a road accident in Ladakh today. My sincerest condolences to their families. #LadakhAccident." Take a look.

Shocked and saddened to read about the demise of our brave soldiers in a road accident in Ladakh today. My sincerest condolences to their families. 🙏🏼 #LadakhAccident — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) May 28, 2022

Athiya Shetty said she was 'heartbroken' by the loss and sent condolences to the bereaved families. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli also paid homage to the brave hearts who lost their lives in the accident. He wrote, "Devastated to hear about the loss of lives of our brave soldiers. My condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of all those who are injured."

Devastated to hear about the loss of lives of our brave soldiers. My condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of all those who are injured.🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 28, 2022

In his statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was 'anguished' and further hoped for a speedy recovery of those injured. He added that all possible assistance is being provided to those affected. President Ram Nath Kovind also reflected on the incident that took away the lives of the brave soldiers as he expressed his 'saddened' state.

The seven soldiers who lost their lives in the accident have been identified as - Subedar Shinde Vijay Rao Sarjerao, Nb Sub Gurudyal Sahu, L/Hav MD Saijal T, Naiks Sandeep Pal, Jadav Prashant Shivaji, and Ramanuj Kumar, Lance Naik Bappaditya Khutia.

According to ANI, the 19 injured Armymen have now been rescued and airlifted to the Chandimandir Command Hospital in Haryana's Panchkula district.

