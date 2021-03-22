Alia Bhatt Teases Fans About Shooting Something 'fun' Via Latest Instagram Story

Indian actor Alia Bhatt recently shared an Instagram story conducting an 'ask me anything' session. The actor in the same story wrote that she is shooting something fun. She kept a picture of her bed in the background.

Alia Bhatt teases her fans

The Shaandar girl is often seen conducting 'ask me anything' sessions on her Instagram handle. The actor recently teased her fans for shooting something new with a story she made from the 'create mode' of Instagram. In the story, she asked her fans 'What's the one thing you would like to ask me?' and then wrote 'shooting something fun today... wonder what it could BE :)'. The actor left her fans wondering at this moment.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram game

Alia is often seen putting up Instagram stories and 'AMA' sessions in which she asks her fans to question her about anything. Her fans actively participate in these sessions to which Alia actively answers. Recently, the actor in reply to one of the questions posted two pictures from her upcoming movie Brahmastra. A fan asked the actor to post something from the film Brahmastra. Alia posted two photos with Ranbir Kapoor and the director of the film Ayan Mukherji. In the caption, she wrote, 'it’s a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸ P.S - this is jussssttt the beginning ðŸ’«ðŸ’«ðŸ’«'.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming movies

Indian actor Alia Bhatt made her debut with Student Of The Year in 2012. She has worked in several Bollywood blockbusters since then. Alia Bhatt's upcoming movies include Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Takht, and Brahmastra. Her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on July 30, 2021.

On her birthday on March 15, 2021, Alia revealed that she would be starring as Sita in S. S. Rajamouli's upcoming directorial RRR starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan. Her film Brahmastra was set to release on December 4, 2020, but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film will come in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film cast Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

(Image Source: aliaabhatt/Instagram)

