Alia Bhatt Tests Negative For COVID-19, Says, 'only Time Being Negative Is A Good Thing'

Alia Bhatt had contracted the Coronavirus earlier but now has tested negative for the same. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, to share this happy news with her fans. On seeing this post, netizens have been gushing on all things nice in the comment section.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a picture where she is seen striking a simple pose and is all smiles for the camera. The actor donned a pink printed pyjama along with a blue tie-dye sweatshirt. She also opted for a one-sided hairdo and no makeup. One can also notice the greenery behind the actor.

Along with the picture, the actor revealed how happy she feels testing negative for the virus. She wrote, “the only time being negative is a good thing”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Alia shared the post online, fans went on to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users were also quite elated with the news, while some could not stop gushing over the news. Many celebrities also commented all things happy in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Wow. This is some really good news”. Another one wrote, “please take care and get well soon”. Check out a few more comments below.

Alia Bhatt had tested positive for COVID-19 and took to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Friday. The actor revealed that she had immediately isolated herself after being tested positive and is now under home quarantine. Take a look.

Alia Bhatt's movies

A lot of Alia Bhatt's films are anticipated in the coming years. She is looking forward to two films in 2021: SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Prior to testing positive for COVID-19, the actor was filming Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One Of Three, in which she co-starred with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in lead roles.

Alia also introduced her first project under Eternal Sunshine Productions' banner, Darlings. While not much is revealed about the project, Alia recently revealed that she would be producing as well as featuring in the upcoming movie. Other Darlings cast members also include Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Varma. The music composition will be managed by Vishal Bharadwaj and the lyrics will be written by Gulzar.

