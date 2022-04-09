Alia Bhatt To Completely Stay Inside Her House Away From Paparazzi Until Wedding; Report

Actor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have always managed to steal the limelight with their public appearance. Lately, the couple has been making the headlines after details about their wedding were divulged on social media. With the paparazzi and fans keeping a close tab on the star couple, it is now being reported that the 2 States actor has been put under house arrest.

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development informed that Alia will not be stepping out of the house before the wedding. The source also shared that the two stars are chased by the photographers everywhere in Juhu who enquire about the wedding.

Alia Bhatt to be under house arrest

The source also shared that the photographers are present everywhere in Juhu (suburban Mumbai) just to catch a glimpse of the star and know more about the wedding preparations. To avoid any wedding-related questions Alia has decided to stay completely away from the paparazzi until her marriage.

According to various media reports, Alia and Ranbir have decided to keep the wedding date a secret, sharing it only with their closest loved ones. Alia’s parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Alia’s maternal grandparents. Reportedly Ranbir will have his mother and sister and his best friend Ayan Mukerji attend the private wedding on April 14.

Earlier, several media organisations are divulging details about the wedding, leaving fans all curious and excited about the special day. As per Bollywood Life, the menu includes a slew of mouth-watering cuisines from Punjabi, Mexican, Mughalai, Italian and more.

According to the entertainment portal, an extravagant menu will be served for all the guests attending the ceremony. If the report is to be believed then Ranbir Kapoor's mother has specially asked chefs from Lucknow and Delhi to reach the wedding venue. From Delhi, Chat counter to Lucknow's Kebabs will reportedly add zaika to their big day. Moreover, about 50 counters of exotic dishes will be installed at the venue. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the Brahmastra duo will tie the knot on April 15, 2022. If the report is to be believed, then Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities will commence on April 13 with the Mehendi ceremony. Haldi and sangeet functions are reportedly organised on April 14 which will be followed by their baarat on April 15.

IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt

