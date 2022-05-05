Alia Bhatt To Jet Off To UK For Filming Her Hollywood Debut 'Heart Of Stone'; Deets Inside

After the enormous success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt has hopped onto filming other projects in her pipeline, including Ranveer Singh's co-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. After concluding the project's ongoing schedule, the newlywed will reportedly be jetting off to the UK for filming her highly-anticipated Hollywood debut Heart of Stone.

The Netflix original, which features stalwarts like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, will be shot in a marathon schedule, according to Pinkvilla. The project, which was announced earlier this year, is billed as a spy film, directed by Peaky Blinders fame Tom Harper.

Alia Bhatt to jet off to the UK for filming her Hollywood debut film

A source told the publication," Right after wrapping up the schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia will be off to the UK for a marathon schedule of the yet-untitled spy thriller." It added, "She would be shooting for this Tom Harper directorial from May till the end of August." The series is gearing up for a global premiere in 2023.

The project's script has been penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, while Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave's Gadot and Jaron Varsano are producing it. While Alia's character is still under wraps, Gal Gadot will take on the role of Rachel Stone.

The source further revealed that Alia will then be hopping onto Je Lee Zara, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The film is set to be shot across India, focusing on discovering life via a domestic road trip. She will later work on some patchwork scenes of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is slated for a Valentine’s Day 2023 release. The source concluded by mentioning, "On completing all her prior commitments by early next year, Alia finally reunites with her favourite director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on Baiju Bawra."

Apart from the aforementioned projects, Alia will also be seen alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles, it will release on September 9, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALIAABHATT)