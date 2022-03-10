Alia Bhatt To Not Voice Her Lines In RRR's Telugu Version? Here's All You Need To Know

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has finally locked its release date after facing several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is all set to make its way to the theatres on March 25, 2022. Touted as one of the biggest releases of 2022, SS Rajamouli's RRR has created massive buzz on social media ahead of its release. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer's trailer has garnered over 150 million views on YouTube across the 5 languages it was released in.

Alia Bhatt who is currently basking in the success of her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi has also played a crucial role in the film. The trailer gave fans a sneak peek into Alia's character, as the Raazi actor will be seen in a completely different and unusual avatar. RRR movie's trailer fueled fans' excitement levels. Fans were excited to see Bhatt picking up the Telugu accent. Reportedly, she took several coaching classes to learn the language. But unfortunately, the Student of the Year actor will not voice her dialogues in the Telugu version of the highly awaited film.

Alia Bhatt will not be saying her lines in the Telugu version of RRR

As per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, Alia Bhatt learned Telugu for the film, but the makers have decided not to use her original voice in the Telugu version of RRR. Adding to which a source revealed to the portal-

"Alia worked hard on learning Telugu from scratch for RRR. And Rajamouli was very keen to keep her original voice, since a dubbed voice takes away from the original performance. However, finally it was felt that it was better to dub her voice as her Telugu accent was incorrect"

When Alia was asked about her Telugu lines she revealed-

“Yes, I did get a coach to learn Telugu from scratch and I did learn the language, especially for my role in RRR. But I don’t know if they are keeping my voice. If they aren’t, it’s because the emotion of the moment in the scenes must not be compromised by the spoken lines.”

Talking about her small role in the film, the Kalank actor added-

“I did RRR only for the pleasure of working with Rajamouli Sir. The length of the role is not relevant."

More about RRR

RRR is set in the 1920s. It is a fictional story that is inspired by the Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju portrayed by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem portrayed by Jr NTR. Apart from Ram and Jr NTR, the film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles, while Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson will take on important roles.

Image: Instagram/@jrntr