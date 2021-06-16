Alia Bhatt To Resume Shooting For SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' From July 1: Reports

The entertainment industry has been closed for a few months due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India. As cases are declining in several parts of the country, production on films and television will resume soon. Now, it is reported that Alia Bhatt is among the actors who will be seen back on set in just a matter of days.

Alia Bhatt to resume SS Rajamouli's RRR shooting from July

According to Bollywood Hungama, Alia Bhatt will be getting back to her busy schedule as she has a couple of projects. The actor will continue the filming of Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A source informed the daily that it is just two days of shooting. Then, her work on the project is completed.

Alia Bhatt will then fly to Hyderabad for the shooting of RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt). It starts on July 1, 2021, and is expected to go on for around two weeks. The actor plays the pivotal role of Sita in the period action drama movie. She first commenced work on the project in December 2020. The production was halted in April 2021. It will resume after a hiatus of three months.

N.T. R Jr. and Ram Charan star as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaram Raju, respectively, in RRR. Alia Bhatt in RRR portrays Sita, a character that would stand between Tarak and Charan. However, it is not a love triangle. Sita can be innocent, vulnerable, yet extremely resilient. Alia's first look from RRR was unveiled in March 2021. She is seen in a traditional avatar as she wears a saree with a nose pin and other accessories. Check out her picture below.

RRR also has Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Chatrapathi Sekhar, and Shriya Saran. The fictional story is about India's two freedom fighters who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. The film is among the most hyped upcoming projects in India. RRR release date is currently set for October 13, 2021.

IMAGE: ALIA BHATT INSTAGRAM

