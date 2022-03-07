Alia Bhatt To Star Alongside Mahesh Babu In SS Rajamouli's Jungle Adventure? Know Details

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which opened up to raving responses from audiences. The biographical crime drama has been minting impressive collections at the box office and recently joined the 100 crore club. Alia's trail of successful Hindi films and acting prowess not only landed her an extended appearance in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, but she's also in talks to star as the female lead in the director's upcoming jungle adventure.

According to Pinkvilla reports, Bhatt is being considered to play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in Rajamouli's pan-India film. A source quipped that Alia 'fits the bill' to helm the leading role and will make a 'solid pairing' with Mahesh.

Alia Bhatt in talks to star alongside Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's project

As per the source, Rajamouli and his father KV Vijayendra Prasad have been working on the project's screenplay and have developed several characters through this period. The source added that like RRR, makers want to cast actors from different industries to build the film's Pan India appeal. 'The dates, monetary scheme of things and the character traits' are being discussed at the moment, and if everything goes well, audiences will witness the power stars together. The film will have Alia in a greater capacity, unlike her extended appearance in RRR.

The film is expected to go on floors by next year mid, when Alia and Mahesh will have completed their present work commitments. The project will reportedly be shot in real jungles to 'get the scale right'. Lastly, the source added," Of course, there will be a lot of VFX too in the narrative. But the idea is to shoot at real locations as well to get the vibe of jungles right,”. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will soon be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will hit the big screens on May 12, 2022.