Alia Bhatt To Star In This Promising Filmmaker's Upcoming Action Thriller?

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Next, the actress is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. Now, here is some more exciting news for her fans. Alia has, reportedly, signed a new film with a talented director.

What’s cooking?

According to Pinkvilla, Alia and Vasan Bala will be collaborating for the first time on an action thriller. The director, known for helming critically-acclaimed films like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Monica, O My Darling, is working on the script of the untitled project. Reportedly, it will revolve around a prison break. The film is currently in pre-production and is scheduled to go on floors in September of this year.

(Alia Bhatt to be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Vasan Bala's next | Image: Instagram)

Who’s saying what?

An insider told Pinkvilla, Vasan Bala's film with Alia promises to be a novel and revitalising cinematic experience. In this film, the actress will be seen essaying one of the most difficult roles of her career. She is eager to embark on this new journey. People who are aware of this endeavour are already intrigued by Bala's compelling jailbreak story. This is going to be an exciting film to watch.

Meanwhile…

After wrapping up Vasan Bala’s film, Alia will start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra, whose production is set to start in February 2024. The actress is also reportedly set to star YRF Spy Universe's first female-led film.. However, the spy drama is still in the planning stages and is unlikely to begin production until the second half of 2024.

Vasan Bala, on the other hand, tasted success with Monica, O My Darling, starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte. He is yet to officially announce his next film.