Alia Bhatt To Work With Jr NTR In Another Telugu Project After 'RRR'? All You Need To Know

Just when fans thought RRR would finally release after multiple delays over the past two years, the film witnessed another delay in January due to COVID-19. The action film has numerous exciting details, some of which include director SS Rajamouli's first outing since the Baahubali franchise, the high-octane action scenes, and the on-screen friendship/battle between Jr NTR and Ram Charan's characters. Another highlight is established Bollywood names like Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt making their Telugu film debut with the film.

If the latest reports are anything to go by, RRR won't be the only South-based film that Alia has signed. The actor reportedly is set to star in another Telugu film. She could also be sharing screen space with Jr NTR in the movie.

Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR to join hands again after RRR?

Alia, as per a report on Bollywood Hungama, is all set to star opposite Jr NTR in a Telugu film. It was being said that the duo had become friends during the shooting of the film, and the latter persuaded her to come on board this film. His persuasion bore fruit as she has reportedly given her thumbs up to the offer. The film is not a new one, as reports surrounding this film have been doing the rounds over the past few months.

The movie is being helmed by Koratala Siva. The filmmaker had directed the Janatha Garage starring Jr NTR. The film had also starred Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently in the news for the song Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise.

Though Alia only has a comparatively smaller role in RRR, she had joined Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Rajamouli during the promotions. The camaraderie between the stars was visible. In the film, however, she is paired alongside Ram Charan and plays his love interest.

Previously it was also reported that she was in consideration to star opposite Ram Charan in veteran filmmaker Shankar's next. That film was eventually bagged by Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, RRR traces the story of two real-life activists, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, and fictionalises a story around their friendship and face-off during the British era. The makers, recently shared that they would release the film on March 18 or April 28, depending on the COVID-19 situation in the country.