Alia Bhatt Took COVID Test & Did Not Violate Quarantine Rules, Says BMC In KJo's Party Row

"Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has not violated any quarantine rule while traveling to Delhi," a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said here on Thursday.

She had a negative COVID-19 test report before going to Delhi and was not under quarantine, he told PTI.

Earlier this week, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a dinner at producer-director Karan Johar's residence. There were comments on social media claiming that Alia Bhatt traveled to Delhi for a film shoot in breach of quarantine rules. "No action is warranted if she has travelled with a negative COVID-19 report," the official said, refuting media reports about violation of COVID-19 rules.

No other high-risk persons or close contacts of Bollywood personalities had tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday morning, the official added.

Bollywood actors test positive for COVID

After Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor too tested positive for Covid-19. On Wednesday, she took to her social media platform and wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however while testing again as a precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone!"