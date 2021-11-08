Alia Bhatt Turns Cheerleader For Katrina As Latter Dances To 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'

Katrina Kaif's latest song, Tip Tip Barsa Paani has already hit millions of views in just two days. While netizens are grooving to the sizzling number from Sooryavanshi, Bollywood celebrities are equally impressed by Katrina's dance moves. Here is how Alia Bhatt reacted to the recreated song.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's recreation of the iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani left fans amazed after its release two days ago. The song was originally performed by Raveena Tandon in the 1994 film Mohra. Sharing a short clip from the track, Katrina Kaif wrote, "Nothing like dancing in the rain. Tip Tip Barsa Paani." Several celebrities reacted to the video and showered Katrina with praises. Alia Bhatt was seemingly impressed by Kat's performance as she wrote, "Nothing like Katy dancing in the rain," and added a series of red heart emojis. The song has already crossed 26 million views on YouTube.

Alia and Katrina's upcoming project

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt share a good bond. The two are often spotted cheering up each other. Moreover, videos of Katrina Kaif training Alia Bhatt in a gym have surfaced widely on the internet earlier. Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are also set to star together in the upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa. The film which would mark Farhan Akhtar's return as a director would also feature Priyanka Chopra alongside the two divas. Sharing a photo with Alia and Priyanka in August, Katrina wrote, "This makes my heart smile. I just love these girls and being around each other is just too much fun always - combine that with a great script, awesome director, and a road trip and a (film) and the sky’s the limit."

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi is on a legendary run in Indian theatres. The film is doing fairly well at the box office and has received praises from the entire film industry. The film is the fourth outing of Rohit Shetty in his cop universe, after Singham, Singham Returns, and Simmba. The film also has Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprise their respective roles as Singham and Simmba. Katrina Kaif plays the wife of Akshay Kumar, Aditi Sooryavanshi.

Image: Insatgram/@katrinakaif/@aliaabhatt