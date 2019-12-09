Alia Bhatt Turns Trendsetter With Kiara Also Following Her Footsteps. Here's How

After Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor, the Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani too takes the mic as she sings the reprised version of Bekhayali from her blockbuster movie Kabir Singh. Kaira recently sat down for an interview with a media house. During the interview, she spoke about what caused her to test her vocal skills. The actor stated that she attributes it to her performance at an upcoming awards gala. Elaborating on it, Advani said that she will be performing a bunch of songs from Kabir Singh and she thought of making it more personal by deciding to sing the songs herself. She further added that the organisers asked her if she was sure, and told them that she would like to give it a shot.

Also Read | Kabir Singh: Kiara Advani Has A Special Surprise In Store For Her Fans, Says 'I'm Excited'

Kiara Advani, a singer too?

Describing the whole decision-making scenario, Kiara said that she decided everything within 15 mins and then immediately headed to the recording studio. She will be using the recorded songs at the final performance. The Lust Stories actor's excitement was pretty evident as she said that she cannot wait to share it with her fans online.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani And Other Celebrities Sporting Print On Print

On the acting front, Kiara is busy promoting her upcoming film titled Good Newwz which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. The makers of the film recently launched a new track from the movie titled Maana Dil which is sung by B Praak while the music of the song is given by Tanishk Bagchi. The movie is set to hit the silver screens on December 27.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Used To Change Diapers Of Kids Before Her Acting Stint Began

Also Read | Kiara Advani Looks Gorgeous And Radiant In Pink And These Pics Are Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.