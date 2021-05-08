Alia Bhatt Urges Fans To Donate Amid COVID-19 Crisis: 'Every Bit Of Your Support Counts'

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, actress Alia Bhatt recently joined the league of stars who are trying to help people while amplifying information on social media. The actress took to Instagram and shared a video while speaking about the dire repercussions of the COVID-19 that has created panic in the entire nation. The actress highlighted the work done by the Give India organization that is supporting the government, various organisations with their relentless work. Trying to provide a ‘ray of hope’ to the people, the actress said ‘times are really tough and the best we can do is help people within our reach.’

Alia Bhatt records a message for fans

In the video, Alia said, “ We are going through some really tough times and yes things seem bleak. We feel overwhelmed and helpless, but the ability to come together and fight as one is truly special. Are frontline NGOs are also our COVID warriors which is why for the next couple of weeks, I am going to be highlighting some of these organizations that I have supported and will be supporting. Give you all the information and if you have the means and ability, you may support them as well.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Adding, she said, “ Starting with Give India which is working with the state health ministry, other NGO’s and hospitals to provide oxygen concentrators and cylinders and other life-saving equipment to critical patients all across the country. As we know there is an immediate requirement for oxygen, life-saving equipment. I also want to highlight some of the work that my friends are doing to help India, you may support them as well. Not all of us can be on the frontline, but we can do out a bit even from our homes.”

While captioning the post, she wrote, “Give India - #CircleOfHope The #CircleOfHope starts with each one of us. @give_india is one organisation that is working towards helping people all over India Every bit of your love and support counts. To donate, click on the link in my bio.” Apart from sharing information about several life-saving NGO’s the actress along with her upcoming film RRR’s cast came out in support of the people. n the video shared on Twitter, lead actors from the RRR cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgan along with director SS Rajamouli are seen spreading awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic and requested everyone to get vaccinated.

(Image credit: ALIAABHATT/ Instagram)

