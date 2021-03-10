Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Have Fun Math Banter As 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' Completes 4 Years

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have wooed the audience with their great on-screen chemistry. One of their most popular and widely loved movies is Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The movie released in 2017 and has completed four years on March 9. Alia and Varun took to their Instagram stories to celebrate this event in a fun way. Alia asked Varun to solve some simple interest and compound interest sums and the latter promptly participated as well.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania completes four years

In her first Instagram story, Alia asked Varun to solve a simple interest maths problem when the principal amount was 80, are of interest was 5% and ensure was one year. Varun reposted the story with the correct answer that was 4. Next, Alia asked Varun to calculate the compound interest for the same amount. To this Varun replied in his Instagram story by saying, "Woh thoda kathin, who thoda seekhke batate hai" (that is a tad difficult, I'll learn how to solve it and let you know). Then, Alia revealed the reason behind this mathematical banter. It was because Badri Ki Dulhania completed four years.

Alia also shared a screenshot of a video call she had with Varun and the director of the film Shashank Khaitan. Alia also dropped the hind about the third instalment of the film that can be expected soon. She wrote as the caption, "Here we are 4 years later secretly discussing part 3".

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan had drunk 12 pegs of alcohol for a scene in this movie. He was drunk because he wanted to convincingly look drunk for the scene. He also felt extremely sick afterwards and Alia helped him nurse the hangover.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's upcoming films

Alia is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi which is based on the novel authored by Hussain Zaidi titled Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The movie is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial and set to hit theatres on July 30, 2021. Whereas Varun is filming for his upcoming horror-comedy film Bhediya. The cast and crew of the movie are currently filming in Arunachal Pradesh for their next schedule. Varun will play a werewolf in the film that changes its appearance at the sight of a full moon.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from the trailer of Badri Ki Dulhania

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.