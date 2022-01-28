Last Updated:

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal With Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra & More Celebs Spotted In City

Alia Bhatt stuns in a white suit, Vicky Kaushal spotted with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and more celebs out and about in the city. See pics here.

Deepika Padukone
Image: Varinder Chawla

Deepika Padukone, who is currently gearing up for her film 'Gehraiyaan', donned a stunning body-hugging black dress for promotional activities. 

Pooja Hegde
Image: Varinder Chawla

Pooja Hegde donned a white sweater and black pants as she was spotted at the airport. 

Vicky Kaushal and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Vicky Kaushal and celebrated filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra were spotted outside the latter's office. 

Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia mixed and matched denim and black joggers with crop top for her outing in the city.

Kangana Ranaut
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut, who completed the last schedule of her production debut 'Tiku Weds Sheru, was spotted out and about in the city. 

Alia Bhatt
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Alia Bhatt stepped out in a beautiful white traditional attire. The actor is busy gearing up for the release of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

