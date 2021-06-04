Alia Bhatt Visits A Beach To Recreate A Rare Childhood Pic; Says 'no Matter Who We Are'

On Friday, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to her verified Instagram handle and registered her latest entry, a multiple-picture post. Interestingly, in the first photo, Alia can be seen posing for a click on a beach. The actor donned a casual look in a pair of yellow co-ord set with a floral cloche hat.

Meanwhile, the next slide featured toddler Alia's blur picture in the backdrop of a beach. In the blur snap, Alia can be seen in a printed blue-colour frock. To share her thoughts on the post, the Shaandar actor wrote a short caption, which read, "Because no matter who we are", along with a white-sun-behind-cloud emoticon. Concluding her caption, Bhatt wrote "swipe" in a bracket.

Alia Bhatt recreates a rare childhood pic:

In no time, the Student of The Year actor's latest post managed to garner more than 500k double-taps and is still counting. Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and author Tahira Kashyap and actor Jacqueline Fernandez dropped their response in no time. Both of them dropped multiple red heart emoticons. Meanwhile, Alia's friend and actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's comment saw three angry-face emojis. Lethal Weapon actor Korbin Miles exclaimed, "What’s up Alia!!!!". On the other hand, a section of Alia's 53.3M followers flooded the comments section with red-heart, fire and heart-eye emojis.

A peek into Alia Bhatt's Instagram

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor is an avid social media user as she keeps fans updated with her whereabouts. Interestingly, a handful of previous posts were from the actor's latest initiative. The actor announced her podcast series on 'understanding COVID-19 vaccines' in a better way. In the five-episode series, Bhatt, along with doctors and health activists, busted myths about COVID-19 vaccines and encouraged the audience to get vaccinated.

The five-part series, which began on May 27, is a collaboration between the Dear Zindagi actor's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and podcast network Audiomatic. In the announcement video, Alia spoke about the cause and said, "In the fight against COVID-19, science is our greatest ally. Science gave us vaccines and vaccines give us hope. Thanks to vaccines, we now have a way of ending this pandemic and rebuilding our lives".

IMAGE: ALIA BHATT'S IG

