Alia Bhatt Visits Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali Ahead Of Resuming 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Amid rumours of resuming the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next venture, Gangubai Kathiawadi, lead actor Alia Bhatt was snapped on Thursday at the director's office. According to the paparazzo, the actor was said to be visiting his office to plan out the things about the upcoming shoot. In the caption, the pap also stated that Alia Bhatt is all set for the upcoming film from June 15, 2021, onwards.

In the photographs, Bhatt can be seen waving at the shutterbugs. She sported a casual look for the visit as she wore a red-magenta gown teamed up with a pair of white slip-on footwear. While following the COVID-19 safety protocols, she also wore a black-colour face mask.

Alia Bhatt visits SLB's office:

More about Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi release date, cast

The upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will be based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film will explore the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the lead character while the details of the rest of the cast are still under the wraps. The film, which was announced in September 2019, will hit the theatres on July 31, 2021, though, reportedly, the makers are yet to finish filming certain parts of the film. In February 2021, the release date of the film was announced along with a fresh poster. Later, in April, the makers treated fans to its first teaser.

A look into Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

Interestingly, the 28-year-old actor was last seen in the second instalment of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt starrer Sadak. The film, released on Disney+ Hostar, received criticism amid the nepotism in Bollywood debate. Her last silver screen project was Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's Student Of The Year 2, where she did a dance number with the male lead. Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhatt has numerous projects in her kitty, including Brahmastra and Darlings; while the former will mark her first collaboration with beau Ranbir Kapoor, the latter will be her first productional venture. Meanwhile, she also has a multi-lingual film RRR.

IMAGE: ALIA BHATT IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.