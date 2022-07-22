Alia Bhatt Wears Customised T-shirt To Announce 'Shamshera' Release, Calls It 'Kapoor Day'

Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film Shamshera hit the big screens on July 22, and his wife, actor Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to announce the same to her fans and followers. She made the announcement in a rather unique way as she donned a customised t-shirt and called July 22 'Kapoor day'. Shamshera saw Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen after a long break as he shared the screen with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt announces Shamshera release

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account on July 22, as her husband's film Shamshera hit the big screens. She donned a bright blue t-shirt with 'Kapoor' written on it and called July 22 'Kapoor day'. She urged her fans and followers to watch the movie as she supported her husband.

She wrote, "It’s Kapoor Day! Shamshera in theatres NOW!!!! Go watch". She also added a red heart emoticon to her caption and several fans hailed her for her sweet gesture.

Alia's mom Soni Razdan also took to the comments section and hailed the film as she wrote, "What a dhamakedaar film, Don’t miss it". The film sees Ranbir Kapoor in a dual role, which has excited the fans even further, apart from watching him on the big screen after a long while.

Have a look at Alia Bhatt's post here

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been the talk of the town since they tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony a few months ago. It was recently that they announced they were expecting a child together, and fans and friends from the film industry sent them their best as they geared up to step into a new chapter of their lives.

On June 27, Alia took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself and her husband looking at their child on the monitor in a hospital as she made the exciting announcement. She captioned the post, "Our baby ….. coming soon" and wishes poured in for the duo.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt, @shamsheramovie