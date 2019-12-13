Alia Bhatt: When Her Emotional Range On Screen Left Fans In Awe

Alia Bhatt has become an established name in Bollywood in less than a decade. The actor’s career graph has only seen ups as she continues to woo the Indian audience with her convincing and empathetic acting skills. Let us take a look at the times when Alia Bhatt impressed her fans with her emotional range:

Udta Punjab (2016)

Wonder child Alia Bhatt not only managed to woo fans with her performance in Udta Punjab, but she also impressed her dad Mahesh Bhatt. The director-producer lauded Alia for her acting skills, calling her and her co-star Shahid Kapoor the bravest actors in Bollywood for their spectacular performances.

Highway (2014)

The movie revolves around Alia Bhatt who gets abducted by a local gangster and how she goes on to discover new meaning in her life. Alia’s character in Highway as Veera Tripathi is one of her most memorable roles. The actor sports an almost no-makeup look in the film and her emotions displayed in the movie turn out to be the most surprising factor leaving the fans wanting more by the end of the film.

Student of the Year (2012)

Alia Bhatt made her debut with this teen drama. With Student of the Year being her first film as a lead, the actor was able to exhibit a good range of emotions. Alia managed to perfectly showcase her slow-witted and humorous avatar through her character in the film.

Upcoming movies

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Brahmastra where she will be cast opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra is an action-fantasy set in contemporary India.

Alia will also start shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht. The film is a period drama set in the Mughal era. The film features an ensemble star cast which includes Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

