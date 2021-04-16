Alia Bhatt Will Not Be Dancing In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'; Here's Why

Up next for Alia Bhatt is the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is highly anticipated by the audiences and fans of the actor. However, it was suspected that the actor will be seen doing a couple of dance numbers in the movie, which was recently debunked by sources working close to the film. Read along and find out the details that were disclosed about the movie.

Alia Bhatt will not be dancing in Gangubai Kathiawadi

In an exclusive conversation with SpotBoyE, sources working close to the movie cleared up the rumours that have been doing the rounds for a while now. Alia Bhatt, who was suspected to be performing on two dance numbers, will not be seen doing any, but the sources also mention that the movie is not a song-less one.

Sources told the outlet that the movie is not like SLB’s Black, with no music at all, but nor is it as musical as his movies Devdas or Sawariya. Bhansali has composed some songs for Gangubai Kathiyawadi, but they are moody tunes to play in the background. The outlet also learned that the movie is to have a total of one dance number which will be performed by actor Huma Qureshi.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, the sources say that she plays a dreaded criminal and seldom has space to dance, in the movie. They also revealed that Alia will feature in a romantic number, close to the start of the film opposite her on-screen love interest, who is portrayed by TV actor Shantanu Maheshwari. Gangubai will be seen eloping with him as a teenager, although he will be seen betraying her.

More about Gangubai Kathiawadi

The Alia Bhatt starrer is all set to arrive in theatres on July 30, 2021, in the Hindi and Telugu languages. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Rohit Sukhwani and Seema Pahwa, aside from Maheshwari. The movie also features cameo appearances from actors Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is producing it in collaboration with Jayantilal Gada and has taken inspiration from the Hussain Zaidi authored book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Promo Source: Still from the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi