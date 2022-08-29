Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of their forthcoming film Brahmastra. Touted to mark the beginning of India’s first original universe – the Astraverse, Brahmastra is Ayan Mukerji's dream project and is one of the most awaited films of the year.

Apart from the leading duo, Brahmastra also features Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles alongside Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma, and Dhruv Sehgal. As August 29 marks Nagarjuna's birthday, his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt headed to her social media handle and sent birthday love to the actor.

Alia Bhatt wishes Nagarjuna on his birthday

On Monday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and shared an unseen picture featuring herself, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna. The trio can be seen all smiles as they pose together. Sharing the photo, Bhatt penned a heartfelt note. In her note, Alia said that she feels 'privileged' and 'honoured' to have worked with the actor. She wrote, '“Happiest Birthday Nag Sir! It has been an honour and a privilege to have worked with you."

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt shower praises on Nagarjuna

Earlier in an interaction with DT Next, the Brahmastra team opened up about their working experience with Tollywood star Nagarjuna Akkineni. Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Nagarjuna 'really accepted' them 'like his friend'. He also revealed that the actor was 'hanging out' with them most of the time. Ranbir further talked about how Nagarjuna helped him so much throughout the film and he along with his entire family has become a big part of their lives. Ranbir said, "He helped us so much with this film. His entire family has become such a big part of our lives and we are so privileged.” Alia Bhatt also shared her working experience with Nagarjuna, and said, "I was reflecting on it the other day as Nag sir recently packed up. One of the things I really remember is how he was so involved in every key moment of the film’s shooting process."

For the unversed, Brahmastra will follow Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva and Alia Bhatt's Isha embarking on a different journey of the Astraverse. It is produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures and will release theatrically in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

(Image: @aliaabhatt/Instagram)