Alia Bhatt Wishes Her 'most Incredible' Mom Soni Razdan On Birthday; 'anchor Of Our Lives'

Actor Alia Bhatt paid a loving tribute to her 'most incredible' mother Soni Razdan on her birthday, mentioning how the latter has contributed selflessly to making their lives better.

The Brahmastra star shared glimpses of her mother, crediting her for creating a 'safe space' for everyone and ensuring that her life functions normally. Alia's mother-in-law and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor also wished her 'samdhan' Soni Razdan with a throwback picture.

Alia Bhatt wishes her 'most incredible' mom Soni Razdan on her birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 25, soon-to-be mom Alia shared an adorable picture with her mother alongside a note that read, "Happy birthday to the most incredible human - my safest place - the reason of my existence & any kind of normal functionality today."

She added, "I think this year more than any other year I have understood soooo deeply how beautiful a soul you are and how much you have done for us as a family - you are the anchor of lives .. and no amount of love will ever be enough ma." Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories and wished Razdan by sharing a throwback picture. Take a look.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enjoyed low-key Diwali celebrations with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and more. Neetu took to social media and shared glimpses of how their whole family came together to celebrate Lakshmi puja on Diwali. Ranbir and Alia could be seen decked in simple traditional attires as they looked on while Neetu did the Arti.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She also has her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone as well as Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALIAABHATT)