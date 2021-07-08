Alia Bhatt Wishes Neetu Kapoor A Happy Birthday; Calls Her The 'strongest And Warmest'

Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 63rd birthday on July 8, 2021. The Kapoor family also had a birthday dinner together for Neetu Kapoor. While several wishes have been pouring on the actor since midnight, Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram stories to wish Neetu Kapoor on her special day. The Highway actor also wrote a heartfelt message on her story. Take a look at Alia Bhatt's Neetu Kapoor birthday wish.

Alia Bhatt wishes Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shares a close relationship with Neetu Kapoor. The two often hang out together as per their social media posts. Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram stories to wish Neetu Kapoor. Alia shared a black and white photo of her with Ranbir Kapoor, Ridhima Kapoor, Samara Sahni and Neetu Kapoor. The Shaandar actor added a crown GIF on Neetu Kapoor and wrote, "happy birthday to the strongest (healthiest) & warmest of them all. Love you". Alia also added several heart and kiss emojis with her message.

Neetu Kapoor introduces her followers to her world

On June 24, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her with her children and grandchildren. Neetu Kapor shared the same photo that Alia had posted in her story. In the caption, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "My world 🌎". Alia Bhatt wore a pink coloured dress with puffed sleeves, while Ranbir was casually dressed in a black t-shirt. Neetu Kapoor fashioned a black outfit at her get together with her children. Ridhima donned in a hot pink outfit.

Neetu Kapoor's birthday dinner

The Kapoor family recently got together over dinner to celebrate Neetu Kapoor's birthday. Apart from the Kapoors, Alia Bhatt, with her sister Shaheen and mother Soni Razdan, also attended the dinner. Riddhima Kapoor shared a group photo from the birthday dinner. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, with their parents, were also present at the dinner party. Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa also posed at the family dinner. Riddhima Kapoor also shared a post with her cousins, daughter and friends from the dinner party. She also wrote, "My favourite girls", in the story.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.