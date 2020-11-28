Alia Bhatt Wishes 'sweetie' Sister Shaheen Bhatt On Birthday With Special Poem & Picture

Alia Bhatt on Saturday took to her social media handle to wish her sister Shaheen on her birthday. Since we were little, you were always my angel, you literally gave me wings, dancing around with ME on beds and things. I love that we’ve got our own language, one that’s full of fruits and veggies. Ahh.. life without you is just so basic also who would look after my arms and leggies?," she wrote on Instagram.

Sharing an adorable picture of her kissing sister Shaheen on the cheeks, Alia wrote, "I know we’re technically sisters, But I believe you’re my soul mate too, you make every living moment better. I truly don’t know what id do without you!! you’re my everything sweetie..my sunshine & when the weather is bad my umbrella too. Happy birthday to ME. As today is the day I to celebrate you. P.S - on your birthday I tried very hard to impress you.. but I’m no writer.. just your little sister who loves you." [sic]

Shaheen, Alia along with their mother Soni Razdan on Saturday were spotted having lunch together. Dressed in a cute green dress, Alia completed her look with a denim jacket.

Alia Bhatt recently launched her own startup venture in the kidswear category called Ed-a-mamma.

Alia will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The revolves around the life of a young lass, whom her boyfriend Ramnik Lal sells into prostitution. The biographical crime flick shows how she goes on to become the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is an adaptation of a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Earlier, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was to release theatrically in September this year. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the makers had to postpone the flick.

