Alia Bhatt Wishes 'wonder-Astra' Ayan Mukerji On His Birthday; Drops 'Brahmastra' BTS Pics

Indian filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is currently gearing up for the release of his third directorial Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. The director has been working on the movie, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, for about a decade now. As the director is celebrating his 39th birthday today, Alia Bhatt penned a sweet note along with some behind-the-scenes pictures from the upcoming film.

Alia Bhatt recently shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva featuring director Ayan Mukerji. In the photos, Alia Bhatt could be seen keenly listening to the filmmaker on the sets of the mythological drama. Sharing the pictures, the Darlings star called Mukerji "wonder-Astra" as she wished the latter a happy birthday. In her note, she penned, "happy birthday my wonder-Astra. You amaze me everyday! I love you so much." "Love and light for life baby," she added.

Ayan Mukerji on Brahmatsra's track Deva Deva

Ayan Mukerji is all set to introduce Astraverse to the world with his upcoming film series Brahmastra. As the film's first instalment's release is inching closer, its makers are keeping the viewers entertained with regular updates. Recently, the filmmakers unveiled the second track Deva Deva from the movie. As Ayan Mukerji teased the track on Instagram, he wrote, "(And the rest of it - out on this coming Monday - the day of Lord Shiva) Deva Deva - was the first song to be composed for Brahmāstra, capturing right away the Soul of Shiva’s Journey in the movie ! It has given me so much Energy and Joy over the time it has been with us…" "And I’m really looking forward to finally sharing the feeling of this Song with everyone," he added.

Details about Brahmastra

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is a mythological film that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Apart from the Bollywood couple, the film also stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on September 9.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt