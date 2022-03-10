Last Updated:

Alia Bhatt With Ranbir & Family At Rishi Kapoor's Last Film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' Screening

Kapoor family was recently spotted at the special screening of Rishi Kapoor's last film, 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. Ranbir and Alia also attended the event.

Written By
Swati Singh
Image: Instagram/@legendary_kapoor_family_fan

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's last film, 'Sharmaji Namkeen', has been doing rounds on social media. Recently, the makers of the film held a special screening of the film for the family members.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The event was attended by Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Aadar Jain and other close friends. 

Image: Instagram/@legendary_kapoor_family_fan

Neetu Kapoor donned a black kurta with black pants as she was spotted at the event.

Image: Varinder Chawla

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor Alia Bhatt dazzled in an all-white at the 'Sharmaji Namkeen' screening. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Bhatt was spotted with her beau Ranbir Kapoor, who wore a funky t-shirt with light shaded jeans, at the event.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt looked refreshing in white as she posed in all smiles at the camera.

Tags: ranbir kapoor, Alia Bhatt, neetu kapoor
