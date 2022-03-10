Alia Bhatt With Ranbir & Family At Rishi Kapoor's Last Film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' Screening

Quick links:
Late actor Rishi Kapoor's last film, 'Sharmaji Namkeen', has been doing rounds on social media. Recently, the makers of the film held a special screening of the film for the family members.
The event was attended by Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Aadar Jain and other close friends.
'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor Alia Bhatt dazzled in an all-white at the 'Sharmaji Namkeen' screening.
Bhatt was spotted with her beau Ranbir Kapoor, who wore a funky t-shirt with light shaded jeans, at the event.
