Alia Bhatt With Ranbir & Family At Rishi Kapoor's Last Film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' Screening

Last Updated: 10th March, 2022 14:50 IST

Alia Bhatt looked refreshing in white as she posed in all smiles at the camera.

Bhatt was spotted with her beau Ranbir Kapoor, who wore a funky t-shirt with light shaded jeans, at the event.

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's last film, 'Sharmaji Namkeen', has been doing rounds on social media. Recently, the makers of the film held a special screening of the film for the family members.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.