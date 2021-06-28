Alia Bhatt Wraps Up 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Shoot After 2 Years: 'I’ve Lost A Part Of Me'

Alia Bhatt on Sunday announced that she wrapped up shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming directorial, Gangubai Kathiawadi. She mentioned that the team had started shooting for the same on December 8, 2019, and the wrap took place 2 years later. She added that the outing and its set had been through two lockdowns, two cyclones, and that the director and the actor also contracted Covid-19 during the making.

Alia said, "The troubles the set has faced is another film altogether! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life-changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you, sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you."

Bhatt remarked that when a film ends, a part of the actor ends with it and that she’s lost a part of her. "Gangu I love you! You will be missed. P.S - special mention to my crew- my family and friends for these two years! without you, nothing would have been possible! Love you guys," she concluded.

As soon as Alia Bhatt's post was up, it met with a flurry of comments. Her mother Soni Razdan wrote, "This brought tears to my eyes ... what a journey this must have been," whereas singer Shreya Ghoshal penned, "Gangubai will be an extraordinary cinematic experience for all of us. Can’t wait to watch the magic you both have created."

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor said, "Congratulations queen can’t wait for this … you are the best best best," whereas several fans expressed excitement about the movie.

Alia wraps up Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot

The trailer of the film was unveiled in February this year and the video had garnered massive love from not only fans but also from scores of celebs in the industry. The makers revealed that it's a story based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi and that it celebrates the rise of a simple girl from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour. The makers added that Gangubai Kathiawadi celebrates the journey of a girl who became the voice for women empowerment.

IMAGE: ALIA BHATT'S INSTAGRAM

