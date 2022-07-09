Alia Bhatt's Baby Bump Pics From Gal Gadot's 'Heart Of Stone' Sets Go Viral; Take A Look

While it has just been quite a few days since actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor surprised everyone by announcing their pregnancy, now pictures of Alia Bhatt's baby bump are already all over the internet and are going viral. The pictures seem to be from her upcoming film sets.

The actor who was shooting for her upcoming Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone, recently wrapped up the movie and also shared pictures from the last day of her shoot. She also added that she will be coming back to India. However, what actually grabbed the attention of netizens are pictures from the film's shoot where Alia Bhatt can be seen donning a jumpsuit while her baby bump is clearly visible.

The pictures which have been leaked from the film set include several frames of the actor doing action sequences with Hollywood star Gal Gadot. In other pictures, Alia Bhatt can be also seen holding a gun as she looks fierce.

Check some of the other pictures which have been leaked from the film's set:

On the other hand, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor also took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from the film's set. She wrote, "Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful Gal Gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!! But for now .. I’m coming home babyyyyyy." (sic)

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement

After getting married in April, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took everyone by a pleasant surprise after announcing their pregnancy in June. As the couple is all set to welcome their first child, it was followed by a series of congratulatory wishes from everyone including her friends, family members, and fans.

Sharing a picture from the hospital as she was accompanied by Ranbir, Alia made the announcement and wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon". Take a look at their post here -



Image: Twitter/@GoldenCranlia/Instagram/@AliaaBhatt