Alia Bhatt's Birthday In Maldives With Mom & Sis Was Surely A Plush Affair; Here's Proof

Alia Bhatt has been in the news for the success of her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi, upcoming film RRR and signing a Hollywood film alongside Gal Gadot. Amid the positive developments in her career, there was another reason for celebration for the actor as she also marked her birthday on Tuesday. The birthday girl set off to the Maldives with her mother, actor Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt for the celebrations.

The 2 States seemed to have a gala time that she enjoyed the beach, food, series, sports and most importantly, time with her loved ones. She also extended her gratitude for all the love that poured in for her on her special day.

Alia Bhatt has a gala time with her sister & mother on her 29th birthday in the Maldives

'This is 29', read Alia's caption on her Instagram video, which was a compilation of the best moments from her holiday. The video started with her selfie video as she was all smiling on the beach in a bikini. She also offered her fans a glimpse of the beautiful waters of the island, and the moment when she brushed past her feet.

As far as food was concerned, there were doughnuts, croissants, spaghetti and drinks. Even the pool was decorated with the 'happy birthday' message.

She then slipped into a glamorous black outfit for the birthday celebrations, which were made special with the use of balloons and other decorations.

She binged on some Friends, pulled in a Pushpa: The Rise gesture and also enjoyed a game of badminton in the photos.

Her picture on the beach with the sunset in the background, and another with a fiery 'Happy Birthday' message were one of the highlights of the video.

She also relished the sun, breeze and speed of a yacht, and even danced with a drink in her hand. Her selfies with her mother and sister showed how much their company mattered to her.

While beau Ranbir Kapoor was missing from the holiday, there was his jersey No '8', which she has expressed her fondness for in the past. She was addressed as '8' by the place she was staying.

Special announcement on Alia Bhatt's birthday

The much-awaited first look of her character Isha from the movie Brahmastra was launched on Tuesday. The teaser video became a talking point with celebrities and netizens showering love on it.