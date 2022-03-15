Alia Bhatt's Birthday Special: 'RRR' To 'Brahmastra', List Of Actor's Much-awaited Films

Alia Bhatt is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. The actor recently wowed the audience with her role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. She now has a long line-up of films in her kitty.

While the actor is celebrating her 29th birthday today, here is the list of her most awaited films.

RRR

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film RRR. RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, while SS Rajamouli is directing it. The movie will mark Alia's first Telugu venture and will see her play the role of Sita. The film is scheduled to release on 25 March 2022.

Brahmastra

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will mark Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first collaboration. The film is written and helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also has Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni playing pivotal roles. The movie faced several delays due to the pandemic and is now set to hit the theatres on 9 September 2022.

Darlings

Alia Bhatt will debut as a producer with the upcoming film Darlings as she launched her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions last year. The film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. Details about the film are currently under wraps.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

The 29-year-old will again collaborate with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. The film will also see veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film is a romantic drama and is set to release in 2023.

Jee Le Zaraa

The actor is all set to collaborate with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa. The film will follow an all-girls road trip. The film is helmed by Zoya Akhtar.

Heart Of Stone

Alia Bhatt is all set to add an international feather to her career's hat with the upcoming Netflix film Heart Of Stone. The actor will share the screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Gal Gadot has begun shooting for the movie, while details about Alia Bhatt's role is still under wraps.

Takht

Takht is an upcoming multi-starrer Bollywood film. The film will cast Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The movie is touted to be an action drama written by Sumit Roy.

(Image: @aliaabhatt/Instagram)