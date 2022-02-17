Actor Alia Bhatt and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali were proud to present their upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi at the Berlin Film Festival. After witnessing several delays, the film is slated to hit the screens on February 25.

While interacting with the media after the screening, Sanjay revealed how Alia got into the skin of her character which was something amusing for her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

For the unversed, Alia plays the role of a vulnerable girl turned brothel owner and matriarch in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Talking about her performance in the film, Sanjay said at a press conference, "I think she's become more Gangubai than Alia in real life. Her boyfriend complains about her speaking like Gangubai at home. It's just completely becoming one with the character."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali talks about Alia Bhatt's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Apart from this, the director also made the revelation about the shot which made him believe that she had become well versed with her on-screen character. The director shared that during the song Dholida from the film, Alia brought her best which no one could have ever explored before.

Elaborating further, he said, “I didn't know Alia was such a good dancer. When she danced in Dholida, I thought there was an actor who finally transcended. It's a very gooseflesh moment for me to even talk about it and think about it – that you transcend where you are, you forget all space, you forget where you are, you forget who's in front of you, cameras, what you look like, what you feel."

"She just became one with that character and expressed all her angst and all that she had gone through in that one song. It's a song that I will take to my grave. If there is any shot that I want to be played when I breathe my last – it would be Alia doing that shot because it is completely the best thing that I have seen an actor do in a very, very long time,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai penned by S. Hussain Zaidi. The movie will also feature Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, and Huma Qureshi in extended cameo roles.

