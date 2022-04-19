The big fat Bollywood wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor was the highlight of the month with pictures from the special day surfacing online. As the two stars tied the knot, delighted fans have been drooling over the pictures from the wedding and other festivities that are being shared by the newlywed couple and their family members. Recently, a picture shared by Alia’s friend Tanya Saha Gupta, who was present at the duo's wedding shared a series of beautiful pictures that left fans in awe.

Apart from all the fun and laughter that all the friends and family witnessed at the wedding, a sweet gesture by groom Ranbir is sure to melt your heart. A doting and lovable husband made a sweet gesture to all his bridesmaids where he signed a special pledge to them.

Ranbir Kapoor makes a pledge to wife Alia Bhatt's bridesmaids

Yes, that’s right, the actor was made to sign a pledge by all his bridesmaids where he pledged to keep his wife happy forever. The picture shared by Tanya of the pledge read, “I, Ranbir, husband of Alia. I pledge to all the bridesmaids."



The happy pictures from the wedding and post-marriage celebrations suggest how everyone had a great time dancing and rejoicing at the occasion. With every picture, fans can notice the amount of masti everyone had at the wedding. While captioning the pictures, Tanya wrote, “it’s sappy days like these that I LIVE FOR. lots of happy tears & belly-aching laughs, celebrating my sweet @aliaabhatt ‘s love story. our inseparable family just grew a little sillier & a little bigger.”

The newly-wedded couple had a three-day magical affair. It started with a dreamy Mehendi function on April 13, which was followed by a fairytale wedding on April 14, and then a star-studded wedding reception on April 15. The two stars had fallen for each other on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film, Brahmastra. The sci-fi trilogy is slated to release theatrically on September 9, 2022. The film will mark the couple’s first movie together.

Meanwhile, As per a recent development by Pinkvilla, new bride Alia Bhatt is all set to resume work just a few days after her wedding. Not only the Raazi actor, but Ranbir Kapoor has also commenced working for his upcoming projects.Bhatt will be flying to Jaisalmer to complete the shoot of her next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, also starring Ranveer Singh.

IMAGE: Instagram/tanya.sg/AliaaBhatt