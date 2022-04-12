Alia Bhatt's Brother Says Wedding Will Happen Before April 20; 'venue Might Shift To Taj'

While recent reports of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding postponement had been making rounds on the internet, the Highway actor's brother has confirmed otherwise. Bhatt's half-brother Rahul maintained that the wedding will happen this week itself, however, didn't reveal any exact date.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Rahul said that while he can't disclose the exact date, an official release from the couple itself is underway. He also hinted that the wedding venue, which was earlier reported to be Kapoor's Vastu apartment, is likely to get shifted to Taj Hotel, Colaba for 'practical reasons.'

“Yes, the wedding is happening this week, and has not been postponed. That report misquoted me. I haven’t mentioned the date to anyone. All I can say is that it is a matter of time till you see an official release from their side," he said and added, "I can assure you it will happen before the 20th of April.”

Mentioning that the venue might get shifted to Taj Hotel, Rahul also revealed the reasons behind it. "That is to avoid paparazzi and maintain secrecy. The protocols and arrangements are being decided as we talk,” he said. He also revealed that he has been advised to switch off his phone in order to avoid giving out information.

"I am not authorised to speak. And I will not open my mouth. It is a matter of time now. I have been told to switch off my phone, but I can’t do that because I have to be accessible to my clients as I am a gym instructor,” Rahul mentioned.

As the reported wedding day inches closer, details pertaining to the guest list, and the duo's outfits among other things have been detailed by publications. According to Pinkvilla, Alia and Ranbir's varmala ceremony will be attended by Aamir Khan as well as Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The duo's Brahmastra filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is also one of the attendees among the 150-200 people. Meanwhile, the couple is also gearing up for the release of Brahmastra, which will be hitting theatres on September 9, 2022.

