Alia Bhatt's BTS Pic From Dabboo Ratnani's 'effortless & Sexy' 2021 Calendar Shoot; Watch

Student of the Year actress Alia Bhatt will soon grace Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar and the theme of the photoshoot was 'flowy and sexy'. The famous photographer took to his Instagram to share several snippets of Alia Bhatt in Dabboo Ratnani 2021 calendar by sharing BTS videos and pictures of the shoot where the actress can be seen sharing her experience. Check out the BTS shots of Alia Bhatt for the Calendar.

Alia Bhatt in Dabboo Ratnani 2021 calendar

Taking to his Instagram, Dabboo Ratnani shared a BTS video of Alia Bhatt sitting down for a short interview during the photo shoot. In the video, Alia Bhatt can be seen describing the photoshoot as 'Effortless, flowy and sexy'. She also urged her fans to watch out for the calendar photoshoot as she had a lot of fun working with Dabboo Ratnani. Dabboo wrote in the caption,' #btswithdabboo with Alluring Alia @aliaabhatt for #dabbooratnanicalendar. Her Shot is Magnetic!'.

In another post, Dabboo and Alia clicked pictures together to share on Instagram to make their fans excited about the photoshoot. In the picture, Alia and Dabboo sat with their backs on each other while Dabboo wrote 'I got your back' in the caption. Recently, he shared a small video showing up a peace sign with Alia Bhatt and wrote, 'This Is What 22 & Awesome Looks Like' as he paid tribute to his 22nd calendar shoot.

Netizens' reaction to Alia Bhatt in the 2021 calendar

People in the comment section appeared completely swooned by the young actress. Many people enjoyed the chemistry between the actress and Dabboo Ratnani and commented about how cute they looked together. Several fans also expressed their anticipation for the release of the Calendar to check out Alia Bhatt's photos.

Pic Credit: Dabboo Ratnani IG

Alia Bhatt in Darlings

The actress, recently, took to her Instagram to share a sneak peek into her day's activity. Directed by Jasmeet, Darlings will be released under the production of Red Chillies and the actress has already started preparations for the movie. The dark comedy is set to star Vijay Varma in an important role.

Pic Credit: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

IMAGE- DABBOO RATNANI & ALIA BHATT'S INSTAGRAM

