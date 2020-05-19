Alia Bhatt's Films Where Her Character Had The Blend Of Strength & Emotional Vulnerability

Alia Bhatt made her debut as a lead actor in Student of the Year in 2012. Since then, she has been praised for a lot of her performances and is currently among the top names in Bollywood. There are several films of Alia in which her character had the perfect blend of strength and emotional vulnerability. Read to know about those films and more.

Alia Bhatt’s strong and emotionally vulnerable characters in films

Highway

Alia Bhatt stars as Veera Tripathi along with Randeep Hooda in Highway (2014) directed by Imtiaz Ali. A young girl who gets abducted and held for ransom. After initial days, she begins to develop a bond with her kidnapper and enjoys the escape from her regular life. In just her second lead performance, Alia wooed the audiences as well as the critics.

Udta Punjab

Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh star in Udta Punjab. Released in 2016, it is a black comedy crime film helmed by Abhishek Chaubey. Alia portrayed the role of a migrant worker, Bauria. She gets captured by a gang of drug peddlers who abuse her sexually and physically. However, Bauria does not lose hope and manages to escape with the help of Tommy Singh and changes her life. Alia received many praises along with several accolades for her act.

Dear Zindagi

Alia Bhatt stars in the lead role as Kaira in Dear Zindagi with Shah Rukh Khan, Ira Dubey, Kunal Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Ali Zafar and Rohit Saraf. Kaira is a young cinematographer in search of a perfect life. Her encounter with Jug, an unconventional thinker, helps her gain a new perspective on life. She discovers that happiness is all about finding comfort in life's imperfections. Gauri Shinde helmed this coming-of-age drama film released in 2016. Dear Zindagi opened to positive reviews from the audiences and was a success at the box office.

Raazi

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi stars Alia Bhatt and features Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, and Jaideep Ahlawat in supporting roles. Alia plays Sehmat Khan, a Kashmiri woman who agrees to marry a Pakistani army officer in order to spy on Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Raazi was acclaimed by the audiences and went on to become a box office success with earning several awards.

Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash and Vijay Raaz stars in Gully Boy (2019). It is a musical drama film helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Alia was seen playing a bold and strong-minded girl, Safeena Firdausi. The film got rave reviews from the audiences and has a chartbuster soundtrack. Gully Boy won many awards and was a success at the box office.

