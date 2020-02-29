Alia Bhatt's Collaborations And Endorsements With Popular Brands

Bollywood celebrities entertain their fans with several different mediums of communication. Be it television, movies or even social media, these Bollywood celebrities never fail to bring something new for their fans. The actor is often seen making headlines either because of her films or her pictures with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest and most sought-after stars of Bollywood and therefore is also the face of a lot of popular brands. Here are a few brand collaborations of Alia Bhatt.

Toothpaste brand

Alia Bhatt’s bubbly personality accompanied by her joyful dance, all in a single advertisement of Dant Kanti made her fans enjoy it to the fullest. The actor was recently seen in the advertisement and could be seen dancing on its iconic jingle.

Chips brand

On the occasion of World Smile Day, Lays came up with their new line of packaging. Well, this line was all about smiles and weird facial expressions. Therefore, to add an extra smile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started endorsing the brand.

Clothing brand

Fans got gaga over Alia Bhatt dressed in gorgeous bridal attire and walking down the aisle in Maanyavar Mohey advertisement. Seeing this scenario every day was not less than a treat to her fans.

Instax brand

Alia Bhatt’s collaboration with Fuji Instax was a big achievement as Fuji Instax had its first Indian brand ambassador added to the list and that was Alia Bhatt. She is often seen on-screen clicking pictures and having a gala time with her Fuji Instax.

Airline brand

Alia Bhatt came up with a quirky way of encouraging girls to pursue their dreams through an advertisement. The actor is seen on-screen talking about gifting her family the desired gifts and completing their dreams in an advertisement for the Frankfinn brand.

Handbag brand

Alia has been a Caprese girl for over 4 years now. She is seen promoting the brand on all platforms that is print, digital and electronic platforms.

