Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' To Have Iconic Duo Gulzar And Vishal Bhardwaj

There are a bunch of Alia Bhatt’s movies that are being awaited by all the fans and one of the movies is Darlings that was recently announced by the actor herself. As some of the cast members of Alia Bhatt’s Darlings were announced a while ago, there has been another delightful update about the film. Two of the iconic artists from the Hindi music industry are all set to join the Darlings cast and crew.

Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj join Darlings cast and crew

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, Alia Bhatt’s first movie as a producer will have two of the legendary artists, Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj, who will recreate musical magic yet again after showcasing their promising songs together so far.

Though the entire cast of the movie Darlings has not been revealed yet, some of the lead cast members of the movie will include Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. Alia Bhatt’s movie will not only mark her debut as a producer but will also mark the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen.

Darlings will revolve around the lives of a mother and daughter going through some interesting and quirky situations on their way to find their place in the world. The movie will involve dark comedy with a background of lower-middle-class life.

As the musical duo of Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj have come onboard for the upcoming movie Darlings, some of their popular music collaborations include songs from the movies namely Maachis, Omkara, Haider, Ishqiyay, Chachi 420, Kaminey, Hu Tu Tu, Dedh Ishqiya and several others.

Gulzar’s songs

Some of the movies in which Gulzar’s songs created magic include The Jungle Book, Naram Garam, Angoor, Libaas, Mammo, Dil Se, Fiza, Aks, Leela, Paheli, Pinjar, Yahaan, The Blue Umbrella, No Smoking, Slumdog Millionaire, Firaaq, Raajneeti, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, The Sky Is Pink and numerous others.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s songs

Some of the famous movies that showcased iconic Vishal Bhardwaj’s songs are namely Satya, Daya, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Maqbool, Nishabd, 7 Khoon Maaf, Drishyam, Talvar, Rangoon, Pataakha, Fauji, Betaabi, Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar, Makdee, Abhay, Godmother and many more.

Image Source- Alia Bhatt Instagram, Vishal Bhardwaj Instagram, Gulzar FC Instagram

