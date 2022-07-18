Online sensation Celesti Bairagey's looks are often compared to actor Alia Bhatt. The star who has an uncanny resemblance to the Gangubai Kathiawadi star has bagged her first TV show as the lead star. The young talent, whose media posts are filled with pictures and videos enacting the Raazi star, is all set to step her foot in the showbiz world.

Celesti rose to fame for bearing similarities to Alia and her engaging social media posts where she imitates the star. Hailing from Assam, the social media star had recently recreated a scene from Gangubai Kathiawadi, post which, she was touted to be Alia Bhatt’s doppelganger.

Alia Bhatt's look-alike bags her first TV show

The 23-year-old Assamese model has left many in disbelief with her uncanny resemblance to the actor. With a following of over 390K on Instagram, the actor is now gearing up for her first TV show and fans are excited to see how not just her looks, but her craft also matches up to the actor.

Celesti has been roped in for the Star Plus show titled Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. The show features a young talent playing the role of an athlete, who fights societal norms to fulfill her dreams. A source close to the development told Indian express that after Celesti's video as Alia Bhatt went viral, she was called for an audition. The makers who loved her act offered her the show. The entire promo video which was recently released by the makers has been shot extensively in Kullu.

According to the promo, Celesti's character is that of an athlete. However, owing to small-town pressures, her mother shows her disapproval of the same. After getting separated from her mother due to a natural calamity, circumstances bring her to a new city where she meets a man who saves her. Actor Rajveer Singh will be seen playing the lead alongside her.

The promo of the show was released on Saturday (July 16) and the show will be aired on the Star Plus channel as well as on the OTT platform Hotstar from August 8.

IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt/celesti.bairagey