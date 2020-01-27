Alia Bhatt's Easy To Follow Diet Will Help You Get Fab And Fit This 2020

Alia Bhatt's weight loss journey has been phenomenal and has left many of us inspired to get into shape. According to reports, the 26-year-old star manages to keep her body in shape and leave fans in awe of her perfectly toned body through a rather simple diet routine.

The actor was asked to slim down about 20 kilograms for her debut role for Karan Johar, which she managed to do within six months through a series of simple hacks. Here are a few tips and diet from Alia Bhatt's weight loss journey and also Also Alia Bhatt's photos are proof.

Alia Bhatt’s breakfast:

Alia Bhatt starts her day by having a big, satisfying breakfast that keeps her energised throughout the day. Her first meal of the day is full of anti-oxidant rich food with seasonal fruits, herbal tea or coffee without sugar. After that, she keeps herself full with a bowl of poha or an egg sandwich.

Snacks:

When it comes to her midday meals, Alia Bhatt prefers munching on hale and hearty items instead of peanuts or makhanas. She also refuses to delve into unhealthy and fatty foods.

Dinner:

Alia Bhatt’s last meal of the day is the lightest as she sticks to something simple and basic instead of savouring something fancy. Alia Bhatt’s favourites for dinner are said to be daal with rice or curd with rice.

Port-workout supplements:

While the actor has to constantly hit the gym for her Pilates and cardio, she makes sure to keep her nutrients and vitamins in check with supplements like coconut water or lemonade.

