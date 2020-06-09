Alia Bhatt's Extravagant Tote Bag From Gucci Comes At A Jaw-dropping Price; Details

Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest handbag enthusiasts in Bollywood. The actor herself has been quite vocal about her love for bags and various accessories. Thus, she often indulges in extravagant and pricey bags that complement her style well. However, on one such occasion, she was spotted with a Gucci bag which had a strikingly high price tag.

Alia Bhatt's extravagant tote bag from Gucci

Alia Bhatt was spotted near the airport where she was headed for her travel. The actor wore a beautiful blue dress that looked quite elegant. The golden and white shoes too looked pretty on the actor as she walked past the paparazzi. However, her Rajah Maxi Tote bag was something that caught everyone’s attention. The colour and style of the bag matched well with Alia Bhatt’s overall outfit and thus looked pretty on the actor. It was this bag that came with an exorbitant price tag. The Gucci bag Alia had with her costs approximately over ₹2,00,000.

The handbag undoubtedly came with a hefty price tag and marvelled her fans who sought to know more about it. According to a news portal, Alia Bhatt was heading for an outdoor schedule for her upcoming film Brahmastra. The actor looked stunning and the bag did manage to turn a few heads. Alia spoke to the paparazzi as she headed towards the gates of the airport. Gucci as a brand is known for its premium items towards which celebrities have taken a fond liking. Over the years, Ranveer Singh has also become a huge fan of the brand and has been spotted multiple times in Gucci attire.

However, the Rajah Tote bag that Alia Bhatt carried with her has a certain level of significance. According to a news portal, the tiger head on the bag comes with sparkling crystals embedded in it. This type of design is inspired by a vintage piece produced by a legendary designer, Hattie Carnegie, during the 1940s. The bag, besides having a retro vibe, is made out of laminated leather and microfiber lining. Alia Bhatt has a variety of such handbags with such peculiar details about it. According to a news portal, Alia Bhatt is a huge fan of handbags and fans too have often seen her flaunt her bag collection on Instagram and social media.

