Alia Bhatt's Latest Instagram Pic Of Her Cat Edward Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is popular among the masses for her acting prowess. Fans have seen her brilliant performances in the movies like Raazi, Gully Boy, Highway and many more. Apart from being a brilliant actor that she is, Alia Bhatt aptly knows how to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts through social media. She also has her own YouTube channel with 1.32M subscribers where she narrates behind the scenes adventures of her.

Recently, taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt was seen sharing a funny post with her followers. The post features her cat, Edward, who is sitting still and has a blank expression. The humour element of the post lies in the caption she shared along with it. In the caption, she related the cat’s expression to the time when someone’s parents ask them to pose.

Have look at Alia Bhatt’s funny post here:

Fans too related to the post.

What is next in store for Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt has a dozen interesting project lined up in her kitty. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji directed Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will share screen space for the first time. The movie has already garnered love from the fans who are desperately waiting for the sci-fi movie to release.

Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The plot of the movie revolves around the dark life of brothels. The movie will reportedly star Ajay Devgn in the lead role opposite Alia. Along with this, Alia Bhatt will also star in movies like Sadak 2, Takht, and RRR.

